Jean Curlee

BRADLEY — Jean Ellen Curlee, 80, of Bradley, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday (June 14, 2021) after a lengthy battle with COPD and asthma.
She was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Astoria, Ore., the daughter of Howard and Mary Paine Young.
Jean left this world surrounded by those who loved her, including her ex-husband, Richard Wilhoyt, of Bradley; one son, Roger Wilhoyt, of Bradley; one daughter, Theresa Fujihara, of Kankakee; one grandson, Steven Wilhoyt and his fiancée, Chelsea Baranowski and her sons, Joseph and Connor, of Kankakee; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Mae, of Kankakee; one granddaughter, Heather Sopkin and her fiancé Andrew Leal, of Bradley; and in her heart and thoughts always, one grandson, Christopher Wilhoyt, of Paxton; daughter-in-law, Elaine Wilhoyt, of Paxton; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Benjamin, of Paxton; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Laila and Kaija, of Paxton; one sister, Helena Graves, of Astoria, Ore.; and one brother, Joseph Young, of Eugene, Ore.
Preceding her in death were her father, Howard Young, and her mother, Mary Ferne Paine Young; two sons, Richard Wilhoyt Jr. and Robert Wilhoyt; one granddaughter, Brandi; one infant grandson, Alexander; and one brother, Orvil Young.
She enjoyed passing her time by putting together jigsaw puzzles, playing Scrabble and watching the Chicago Cubs. She loved the ocean, walking the beaches and painting seascapes.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
