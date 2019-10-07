Jay “Papa” Murgach, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Kankakee to Thomas R. and Elizabeth (Hill) Murgach. He married Yoland Jackson on Aug. 16, 1963, in Momence.
Jay worked for Rudy’s for more than 20 years. He enjoyed following the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and NASCAR. He loved his family, children and great-grandchildren. He was very loved.
Surviving are his spouse, Yoland, of Kankakee; three children, Tammy (Mark) Denault, of Herscher, Thomas (Vicki) Murgach,of Denver, and Shanon (John) Keigher, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Kimmer (Lee Ann) Murgach, of Chebanse; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family wishes.
