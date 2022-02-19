Jay LaMore

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...Wilmington...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River ice may
also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected Saturday morning.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt and river ice.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow rise the
next few days, except for localized areas downstream of the
gauge near an ice jam.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open
areas, due to wind gusts to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow resulting in snow covered
roads, sharply reduced visibility and hazardous travel
conditions, primarily in open and rural areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
BOURBONNAIS — Jay Francis LaMore, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Rockville Township, the son of Jerome and Orrel (Beutien) LaMore. Jay married Elizabeth “Betty” Faxon on Nov. 26, 1955, at St. Joseph Church in Manteno.
Jay graduated in 1955 from Manteno High School.
He was an IBEW Local 176 electrician for 38 years.
Jay served as a Village of Bourbonnais Board Trustee for two years, was a member of the American Legion, and enjoyed being an ISHA official for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW and Moose Lodge.
He loved traveling to Europe, bowling, golfing and swimming.
Jay was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1956 until 1958.
He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, and served as a sacristan and on the Parish council.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” LaMore; his children, Jerry LaMore, of Austin, Texas, Steve (Ginger) LaMore, of Longview, Texas, Dan (Beth) LaMore, of Hoffman Estates, Michelle (John) Azzarelli, of Kankakee, and Denise LaMore, of Laredo, Texas; five grandchildren, Meghan (Kevin) Brown, Ryan (Jessica) LaMore, Nicholas LaMore, Aubrey LaMore and Braden LaMore; four stepgrandchildren, Samantha and Matt Levy, Lauren and Brad Johnson, Alyssa and Nick Bond, and Katelin Azzarelli; his siblings, including his twin sister, Joy (Jim) Booth, of Monee, Barbara LaMore Marcotte, of Manteno, OraLee O’Keefe, of Manteno, Darrell (Patsy) LaMore, of Manteno, Rondy (Annette) LaMore, of Manteno, Mary LaMore, of Manteno, and Verne (Lori) LaMore, of Manteno; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; stepfather, Robert Lehnig; his brothers, Lonnie LaMore and Mickey LaMore; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Warren and Rose Faxon.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church for Masses in his honor or to the wishes of the family.