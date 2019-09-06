Jaxson “J.D.” Renchen, 8, of Chicago, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019). He was the relative of several Kankakee residents.
He was the beloved son of Jaclyn Renchen and Steve Hanson; loving grandson of Judy (Steve) Hanson, Peggy (Terry) Klonowski and Daniel (Audrey) Renchen. Great-grandson of Carol Halliday, Richard Renchen and Lorraine Hanson; loving nephew of Chris, Daniel Jr., Rhiannon Renchen, Brandon Halliday, Chrissy (Brandon) Carlson and Shannon (Mike) Marquez. Best friend and cousin of Kylie and many cousins. He will be missed by all.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Visitation was held Friday at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago. The funeral procession will gather at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, and go to St. Christina Church for the 11 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private.
