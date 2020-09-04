ST. ANNE — Jason R. “Jay” Gibson, 57, of St. Anne, passed away Aug. 28, 2020, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Aug. 28, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Jerome “Jerry” and Leona “Lee” LaGesse Gibson. Jay married Gina Schmohe on Dec. 10, 1990, in Kankakee. She survives.
Surviving are his wife, Gina, of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Danelle and James Blight, of Hibbing, Minn.; one son, Lucas Gibson, of St. Anne; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian and Tammy Gibson, of St. Anne, and Marty and Teresa Gibson, of St. Anne; and one sister, Kim Blackburn, of Beecher. He was a proud “papa” to three grandchildren, Anthony, James and Jayden Blight. He also was a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and in-laws, Willard “Bill” and Joyce Schmohe; and one daughter, Destiny Gibson.
Jay worked at the Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation as a maintenance mechanic for eight years in Momence, and for Sikma Plumbing and Heating in Kankakee, for 20 years.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion at the Aroma Park American Legion, Post 1019.
His hobbies included fishing, riding his golf cart, drag racing, “Gibson racing” and drinking a cold one with his friends. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the
Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
