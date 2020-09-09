MILFORD — Jason Paul Fancher, 47, of Milford, passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Paxton (142 W. Patton). Visitation will follow the memorial service until 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. The Knapp Funeral Home in Milford will be assisting with funeral arrangements. Memorials may be made to ICARe (Iroquois County Animal Rescue) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!