HOPKINS PARK — Jareer Lafi, 67, of Hopkins Park, passed away May 14, 2021, at home.
Jareer was born Feb. 12, 1954, in Chicago, the son of Jaleel A. Lafi Sr. and Taman (McGee) Lafi. Jareer married Vergia Williams on June 30, 1995, in Franklin County, Ohio.
He worked as an attendant for Rescare Residential Services.
Jareer was a resident of the Hopkins Park area for 43 years.
He enjoyed cooking.
Surviving are his wife, Vergia Williams-Lafi, of Columbus, Ohio; one daughter, Jareshia Lafi, of Columbus, Ohio; one son, Brandon Williams, of Columbus, Ohio; one stepdaughter, Caremena Bailey, of Milwaukee, Wis.; one sister, Ernestine Lafi, of Pine Bluff, Ark.; three brothers, Farris (Etna) Lafi, of Chicago, Jamaluddin (Lana) Lafi, of Pembroke Township, and Jaleel A. (Tonia) Lafi Jr., of Pembroke Township.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Karim Abdel Lafi and McKenzie Lafi.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Anne Woods Chapel, 13162 E 6000S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Rodney Lake officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.
Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.