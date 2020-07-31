PEORIA, ARIZ. — Jared Timothy Hernandez, 19 years of age, tragically passed away at his home on July 19, 2020.
Jared was born July 5, 2001, in Kankakee. Jared relocated to Peoria, Ariz., with his mother and stepfather in 2016.
He was a 2020 graduate of Ombudsman High School, Peoria, Ariz.
Jared began his adult career and was an authorization representative of American Home Shield, Phoenix, Ariz. He was a rising star with the company and was on his way to a successful career.
He lived life to the fullest, and his 19 years were filled with activities Jared enjoyed. He loved his Infinity G35, it was his pride and joy, and used the road as his personal racetrack. He loved learning to customize his car and was enjoying the process to restore it. Jared loved to laugh, and surprise family with his sharp wit.
Jared enjoyed playing the piano and could play just about anything by ear and loved any type of music from classical to rap.
He loved driving and exploring the mountains and the scenery of Arizona, and never met a mountain he did not want to climb. He loved to watch the sunrise from the top of South Mountain with an iced coffee in his hand.
Surviving are his mother, Jennifer Lachtara, and stepfather, Jonathan Lachtara; father, Joseph Hernandez; brother, Joey Hernandez; sister, Jada Lachtara; stepbrothers, Christian and Sam Lachtara; grandparents, Timothy and Peggy Benton, Dan and Pam Whorwell, Dee Hernandez and Dolores Lachtara; and great-grandmother, Maxine Benton. He was loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for family took place earlier this week at West Resthaven Funeral Home in Glendale, Ariz. He was laid to rest in Resthaven Park Cemetery.
