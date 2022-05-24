CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Jared T. Devine, 28, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away as a result of a sudden illness related to epilepsy on May 13, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Jared Tanner Devine was born Dec. 3, 1993, in Kankakee, the son of Leonard Joseph Devine and Terri Lynn (Bisaillon) Devine.
He attended Herscher High School, in Herscher, where he excelled in soccer and graduated with the class of 2012. He continued his education and soccer career at Upper Iowa University, where he played for the Men’s Soccer Team and graduated with the class of 2016 with a degree in accounting. It was at Upper Iowa University where he met Caitlyn.
Jared and Caitlyn Michelle Murray were united in marriage on Dec. 1, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, Jesup, Iowa.
They made their home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with their two dogs, SJ and Oliver.
Jared worked at Ashley Furniture as a warehouse supervisor and liked to have an active lifestyle. Jared loved hanging out with and going on walks with Caitlyn and the dogs. He was an avid sports fan and liked the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed playing volleyball in the summer and being a member of the Cedar Valley Adult Soccer League where he could continue his passion for soccer.
Surviving are his wife, Caitlyn Devine, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his parents, Leonard and Terri Devine, of Chebanse; one brother, Joseph (Lauren) Devine, of Peoria; one sister, Taylre (Richard) Schneider, of Chicago; maternal grandfather, Thomas (Jackie) Bisaillon, of Buckingham; his mother-in-law, Robin (Joseph) Smith, of Sumner, Iowa; father-in-law, Joel (Sarah) Murray, of Ackley, Iowa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Riley (Alexis) Murray, Brendan (Kassie) Murray, Ashley (Bill) Meyer, Nicole (Shawn) Wurzer and Josiah Smith; grandparents-in-law, Kathleen and Lawrence Bigelow, of Independence, Iowa, Anna (Steve) Murray, of Golden Valley, Minn., and James (Patricia) Murray, of Alexandria, Va.; and his two beloved dogs, SJ and Oliver.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandmother, Betty Bisaillon; and paternal grandparents, Leonard F. and Jean Devine.
A memorial visitation and service in Illinois will be from 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at St. James Church in Irwin.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Funeral arrangements are by White Funeral Home, Jesup, Iowa.