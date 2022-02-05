FORT MYERS, Fla. — Janifer “Jan” Kay Scott (Hubbell, Buchanan, Bowman, Stoltz), formerly of Kankakee, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by loved ones, in Fort Myers, Fla., on Jan. 26, 2022. She was 86. All six of her children were with Jan in her final days.
Surviving are her brother, Jon Buchanan; her husband, Ron Scott; her first husband, John J. Bowman; her children, Jeff Bowman, Jamie Bowman McKenzie, Joe Bowman, JJ Bowman, Jim Bowman and Jerry Bowman. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Pam Stoltz Bigler, Julie Stoltz Leatherman, Cindy Stoltz Helou, Jeff Stoltz, Celia Stoltz and Scott Stoltz. Jan had 22 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Norma Meyers Hubbell Buchanan; her father, Earnest Hubbell; her stepfather, Norman Buchanan; her brother, Lennie Buchanan, formerly of Franklin, Ind.; and her second husband, Gerald Stoltz, formerly of Kankakee.
She was an avid reader, creative painter, who also taught painting, and was an exceptional cook. Many family members have Jan’s artwork displayed in their homes, and sweet remembrances of their favorite meals in their hearts.
Jan led a multifaceted life and even had her own TV show on Channel 6 in Kankakee.
Always the giving mother, she generously shared her love for painting, decorating and fashion with many loved ones, influencing her family for generations to come.
Her large family and her dear friends will miss her very much.
A memorial of Jan’s precious life will be in June in Kankakee, where friends and family will honor Jan’s celebration of life.