Janice Wren

GILMAN — Janice M. Wren, 71, formerly of Gilman, Bourbonnais and Norridge, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at the Norridge Gardens Nursing Home in Norridge.
Janice was a loving mother of Sheila Zahn, Andrew Wren, Daniel Wren and Michael Wren; dear sister of Annette (George) Gomolski, Carol (Joe) Cocran and the late Robert (late Ann) Spangler; along with being a dear aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. She was also a devoted daughter of the late Russell and Frances Spangler.
She was a long-time resident of Gilman Health Care and had many wonderful friends from there.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, private interment has taken place in St. Joseph Church Cemetery in Manteno.
Funeral arrangements are by Midwest Mortuary Service in Mokena.
Please sign her online guestbook at midwestmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!