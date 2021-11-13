BETHUNE, S.C. — Janice Webber Brough, 77, of Bethune, S.C., and formerly of Chebanse, passed away Monday (Nov. 8, 2021) at McLeod Regional Medical Center in South Carolina.
Janice was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Kankakee, the daughter of Albert Nealy and Neda Bernice (Doughty) Webber Sr. Her parents preceded her in death as did one brother, Albert Nealy “Jerk” Webber Jr.; three sisters, Sharon DeLong, Marlene Salzman and Sandy Henson; and one daughter-in-law, Julie DuVall.
She married Charles Brough on Feb. 5, 1971, in Chebanse. He survives.
In addition to her husband, Chuck Brough, of Bethune, S.C., she is survived by five children, C. Mitchell (Stephanie Weedon) DuVall, of Chebanse, Tom (Michelle) DuVall, of Bethune, S.C., Kelly (Marty DuBose) Brough, of Bethune, S.C., Lori (Rick) Shule, of Ashkum, and Lon (Sharon) Brough, of Clifton; 12 grandchildren, Amanda DuVall, Randi DuVall, Jacob DuVall, Joshua Williamson, Jessica Griffin, Maranda McCaskill, Aimee Chandler, Aaron Shule, Adam Shule, Allie Shule, Austin Brough and Whitney Kieca; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly.
Janice devoted her life to the family trucking company, A.N. Webber. She enjoyed gardening and always took pride in her home and herself.
No services are planned at this time. She will be buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.
“I’ll Be Right Back.”
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
