Janice Sims

BRADLEY — Janice Mae Sims, 78, formerly of Bradley, passed away peacefully Friday (Oct. 9, 2020).
She was born May 4, 1942, in Bradley, the daughter of Armond and Regina (Dion) Brosseau.
Surviving are one sister, Barbara Brosseau, of Bradley.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister, Brenda Guimond Powell.
Janice graduated from St. Patrick Central High School in Kankakee, and took great pride in being a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Through the years when needed, Janice held bookkeeping positions at the Bradley Bank and Scot Lad in Bradley and she sold Avon for many years. She eventually retired from CSL Behring where she had been supervisor of accounts payable.
Above all else, Janice cherished her Catholic identity and drew daily from the sacramental life of the church. She was an incredible homemaker who managed a tidy and comfortable home for her family. Janice will be remembered in a particular way for her practicality and tireless commitment to daily routines, which were a source of comfort and consistency to those privileged to know her as a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 60 years, Ralph D. Sims, whom she married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, on Nov. 19, 1960. Surviving children and their spouses include, Sherri (Al) Galante, of O’Fallon, Shawn (Stan) Wischnowski, of Havertown, Pa., Erin Sims, of West Chester, Pa., Bryce (Tiffany), of Austin, Texas, and Kathleen Ringenberg, of Simpsonville, S.C.. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cockshoot, of Milan; along with 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel, 1100 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Private burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Flowers, Mass cards, prayers and spiritual bouquets for Janice will all be graciously accepted by her family.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!