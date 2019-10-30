Janice Mae “Jan” Randolph, 70, of Kankakee, and formerly of Cabery, passed away Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at Landmark Nursing Center in Des Plaines.
She was born Nov. 17, 1949, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of Willard and Thelma Buckley Buchanan. Jan married Richard Randolph on Nov. 15, 1974, in Denver, Colo.
Jan was a paramedic for Riverside Medical Center. She was a Danforth Summer Softball Coach, coaching all four daughters. She enjoyed shuttling kids to and from softball games. Jan also enjoyed playing Euchre and played in many tournaments.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Danforth.
Surviving are her husband, Richard, of Kankakee; son, Robert Hannah, of Denver, Colo.; daughters and sons-in-law, Toni Busler, of Denver, Colo., Debbi and James Schacht, of Kankakee, Jenny Randolph, of Bourbonnais, and Elizabeth and Manuel Morocho-Loja, of Bradley; stepson and stepdaughter, Richard Jr. and Heather Randolph, of Peoria, and Tamara Randolph, of Davenport, Iowa. Also surviving are grandchildren, Doug Jones Jr., of Bourbonnais, Madison Busler, of Colorado, Robert Hannah Jr., of Colorado, Lauren Hannah, of Colorado, Joseph Hannah, of Colorado, Harlene Schacht, of Kankakee, Hunter Schacht, of Kankakee, Haven Schacht, of Kankakee, Gloria Morocho-Loja, of Bradley, George Morocho-Loja, of Bradley, Chandler Randolph, of Peoria, and Gabriella Randolph, of Peoria; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Nicole Randolph; and sister, Judy Bradbury.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 East Merchant St., Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
