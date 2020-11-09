BOURBONNAIS — Janice “Jane” Henson, 74, was called to the Lord on Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) from Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais.
Jane was born Jan. 21, 1946, in Momence, the daughter of Russell and Vernette Perry Contois.
She retired from Sun Chemical.
Jane was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one son, Kelly (Karen) Henson, of Momence; one daughter-in-law, Melissa Henson, of Kankakee; one sister, Donna (Gary) Leriger, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Steve (Eulanda) Contois, of Milford, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Karen Contois, of Momence; five grandchildren, Austin Henson, Mason Henson, Allyson Henson, Isabella Henson and Aubree Henson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Tim Henson; one sister, Beverly Madison; and one brother, Marden Contois.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
