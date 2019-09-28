E. Janice Biesterfeld, 88, of Peotone, passed away Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at her home.
She was born Oct. 23, 1930, in Marion to Saulie and Marie Webb. She was employed as a medical records librarian at Manteno Mental Health Center until their closure and then transferred to Shapiro Developmental Center from where she retired in 1990 with 30 years of service. She married Harry Biesterfeld on Aug. 26, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2011. After they retired, they spent their winters in Arizona for 25 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Patrica (Duane) Borchardt, of Peotone; two granddaughters, Dana (Matt) Clover, of Iowa, and Shari (Mike) Toth, of Manteno; four great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Avery and Max Clover and Ella Toth; a sister, Phyllis Patterson, of Bourbonnais; and several nieces and nephews.
At her request there will be no visitation, and burial will be private at Skyline Park in Monee. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church Parsonage Project, 11456 N. 11000E Road, Grant Park, IL 60940.
Please sign her guestbook at www.feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!