Janet Rice

BRADLEY — Janet Kay Rice, 73, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) in Bradley.
She was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ralph F. Sr. and Mildred (Hawkins) Rice.
Janet was a very loving sister, aunt and friend. She always had a smile on her face.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Surviving are one sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Mark Adams, of Limestone Township; one brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Victoria Rice, of Cumming, Ga.; nephews, Mike Rice, Wes Adams and Jason Adams; nieces, Sarah Stark, Jennifer Malone and Alison Steele; along with many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Marsha Rice.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Bonfield Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care.
