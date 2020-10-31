Janet Nigg

Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS OVERNIGHT AND SUNDAY... WHILE BREEZY CONDITIONS WILL PREVAIL INTO THIS EVENING WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS OVER 35 MPH, EVEN STRONGER WINDS WILL OCCUR BEHIND A COLD FRONT PASSAGE TONIGHT. THIS FRONT WILL PASS NEAR MIDNIGHT, TURNING WINDS OUT OF THE NORTHWEST AND BRINGING GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH. THESE WIND GUSTS WILL BE FAIRLY FREQUENT THROUGH AT LEAST EARLY AFTERNOON SUNDAY. GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS, INCLUDING SOME TENT STRUCTURES. DRIVING MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ON SOUTHWEST-TO-NORTHEAST ORIENTED ROADS. PLAN ACCORDINGLY.