Janet Lockwood

MANTENO — Janet M. Lockwood, 77, of Manteno and formerly of Bonfield, passed away Friday (Dec. 25, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 17, 1943, in Highland Park, the daughter of David and Paula (Roemer) Petersen. Janet married Kenneth Lockwood on May 14, 1966, in Deerfield.
Janet graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1964 as a registered nurse.
She was a homemaker, worked at Herscher High School and was a lifeguard at the Bonfield Sportsman Club.
Janet taught Sunday school and volunteered at Riverside Medical Center.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and was a great mother and care provider.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Lockwood, of Manteno; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Roberta) Lockwood, of Kankakee, Brian (Tamara) Lockwood, of Bonfield; two daughters and a son-in-law, Julie Jackson, of Aroma Park, Jody (Clay) Dahlquist, of Janesville, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie and Stephen Lockwood, Joshua, Jenna and McKenna Jackson, Kylie, Kamden Lockwood, Reagan, Ramey and Rhett Dahlquist; a great-grandchild, Lilly Keller; and a brother-in-law, Steve Hill, of San Diego, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara Hill; and a son-in-law, David Jackson.
The memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Private inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!