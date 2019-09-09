Janet I. Lakomiak, 76, of Momence, passed away Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at Tripoint Medical Center in Painesville, Ohio.
She was born Jan. 26, 1943, the daughter of Paul and Albena Strozyk Leece.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Jason (Christine) Lakomiak, of Mentor, Ohio, and Joshua (Coleen) Lakomiak, of Momence; four grandchildren, Jordan Lakomiak, Kennedy Lakomiak, Otillio Lakomiak and Ginna Lakomiak. She is also survived by one sister, Carrie Dix, of Crystal Lake; and one brother, Rick Leece, of Lockport.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Barbara Leece.
Janet had been a sales associate for Carson Pirie Scott and had worked at Baker and Taylor in Momence.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
