Janet A. LaGesse, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 8, 2019) at her daughter’s home in Bourbonnais, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 14, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Virgil D. and Darlene M. Ritter Blanchette.
Janet had worked at Sisters Infirmary at St. Mary’s Hospital, Our Lady of Victory, and the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. She had also worked at Lake Park Healthaplex in Sylvania, Ohio.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Hogard-Legan and Jason Legan; two grandchildren, Alyssa Hogard and Tyler Legan; her stepchildren, Joseph Denoyer, Jason Denoyer, Stefani and Terry Rose, Roy and Britney LaGesse, Michael and Taylor LaGesse, and Gregory and Jasmin LaGesse; her stepgrandchildren, Amber, Jacob, Drew, Nathan and Jenna Denoyer, Dakota, Savanna and Raymond Rose, and Ceira, Mattie, Roy, Ashton and Khloe and Daniel LaGesse; and her husband, Donald LaGesse.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. George Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
