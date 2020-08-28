LOVELAND, COLO. — Janet Lee Harrington, 69, passed away suddenly Aug. 23, 2020, in Loveland, Colo.
Janet was born in Kankakee, on Aug. 9, 1951, to Jack and Betty (Searls) Harrington, of Kankakee.
She graduated from Herscher High School in 1969 and became a Registered Nurse after attending Kankakee Community College. Later, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology and computer science from St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind., and earned her master’s degree in technical communication from Colorado University Denver.
Janet settled in Colorado, providing her with a constant outlet in the Rocky Mountains where she was an active skier, snowboarder and hiker, including some “14,000-ers.” She loved adventure and traveled actively over the years to Mexico, Bali, Yugoslavia, France, England and Nicaragua; she was partially fluent in Russian. Janet practiced the Episcopal faith all of her life and was active in her church and community.
She was a loving, kind daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Preceding her in death were her father, Jack, and her mother, Betty.
Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca Hengl (Mark Willemsen), grandson, Dustin Hengl (Joeline Chavez), and stepgrandchildren, Jordan, Jenna and Jessica; and her siblings, Patrick (Lori), Margaret, Judith (Steve Webb), John and Michael; her uncle, George Searls; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services honoring Janet will begin at 2 p.m. (MST) on Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Phillip-in-the-Field Episcopal Church, 397 Perry Park Road, Sedalia, Colorado 80135. Services will allow for both virtual attendance and attendance at the church. (Zoom information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7832487548 ID # 7832487548)
Anyone wishing to donate in Janet’s name can contribute to St. Phillip-in-the-Field Episcopal Church online at stphilipinthefield.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Blue Mountain Mortuary in Longmont, Colo.
Please sign her online guestbook at bluemountainmortuary.com.
