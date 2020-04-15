BOURBONNAIS — Janet C. Derrico-LeRoy, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away April 7, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 27, 1948, in Evergreen Park, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Fondee) Walton. Janet married Thomas R. Derrico on Oct. 21, 1967. She then married James LeRoy on March 2, 2019.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Derrico, of Braidwood, Steven (Cheri) Derrico, of Manteno, Mark (Nicole) Derrico, of Gilbert, Ariz., Matthew (Wendy) LeRoy, of Bourbonnais, Justin (Mary) LeRoy, of Kankakee, and Nathan (Carrie) LeRoy, of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn (Kirk) Ross, of Mendota, and Katelyn (Zach) Jones, of Lakeland, Fla.; a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie (Brian) Bulanda, of Lockport; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack (Lori) Walton, of Burbank, Ron Walton, of Oak Lawn, Ken (Deirdre) Walton, of Oak Lawn, and Tom Walton, of Bourbonnais. She also has 21 grandchildren, Emily Ross, Luke Ross, Olivia Ross, Alaina Derrico, Ava Derrico, Morgan Derrico, Emma Derrico, Roman Derrico, Oliver Derrico, Anthony Derrico, Brendan Derrico, Kenley LeRoy, Ethan LeRoy, Sloane LeRoy, James LeRoy, Lucy LeRoy, Avery LeRoy, Serena LeRoy, Harmony LeRoy, Zander Jones and Keegan Jones.
Preceding her in death were her first husband, Thomas R. Derrico; and her parents.
Memorials may by made to the University of Chicago Medicine Cancer Center, Hospice of Kankakee Valley or College Church of the Nazarene.
