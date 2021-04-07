GILMAN — Janet E. Cawthon, 75, of Gilman, passed away Sunday (April 4, 2021) at her home.
She was born July 3, 1945, in Watseka, the daughter of Ira and Katie (Harrison) Cawthon.
Surviving are one son, Steve (Pam) Cawthon, of Loda; one brother, Jim (Sue) Cawthon, of Kentucky; two grandchildren, Brad Cawthon, of California, and Rachel Cawthon, of Loda; one great-grandson, Carter Cawthon, of Loda; two stepgrandchildren, Jake Marcotte, of Washington, and Jenna Marcotte, of Chicago; and several nieces and nephews, including, Tony (Amy) Miller and family of Gilman, who went above and beyond in caring for her.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Judy Miller.
Janet was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gilman.
She worked as a mental health tech for the State of Illinois.
Janet loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was an avid reader.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. The Rev. Pete Hinrich will officiate. Burial will follow in Gilman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.