CLIFTON — Janet Brandt, 90, of Clifton, passed away Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Janet was born Feb. 26, 1930, in Clifton, the daughter of Wilbert and Florence (Reuse) Yonke. They preceded her in death. She married Leslie Brandt on Sept. 2, 1950, in Clifton. He preceded her in death Dec. 5, 2011.
Surviving are two daughters, Lynn Wulffe, of Chebanse, and Carol Brandt, of Chicago; two sons, James Brandt, of Naperville, and John Brandt, of Naperville; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Janet was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton as well as Clifton Women’s Club. She was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan and her greatest joy was watching her beloved Cubs win the World Series.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. Vern Arseneau will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Cubs Charities, in memory of Janet, by going online to mlb.com/cubs and clicking on the Community tab on the left and then the Donate to Cubs Charities button.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!