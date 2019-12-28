KANKAKEE — Jane Philpott, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at the Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee.
She was born July 13, 1950, in Evergreen Park, the daughter of Arthur Reginold and Blanche Lorene Hoke Philpott.
Jane is survived by Shirley A.S. Anderson, of Kouts, Ind.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two half-brothers, Jan Butts and Tom Philpott; and one half-sister, Patricia Philpott.
Jane was a member of the Sherburnville Christian Church near Grant Park.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, both at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. John Veldhuizen will officiate. Interment will be in Sherburnville Cemetery in Sherburnville, near Grant Park.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
