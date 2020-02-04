GRANT PARK — Jane A. Greene-Fluke passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Blair Ridge Health Care Center, Peru, Ind.
She was born in Grant Park, on Dec. 3, 1929. Jane was the daughter of John and Della (Heldt) Kurth. She married Hollitte Duane Greene on June 12, 1949. He preceded her in death. She later married William C. Fluke. He also preceded her in death in addition to her parents; and her brother, Garland Kurth.
Surviving are her son, Hollitte D. (Patti) Greene and their three children, Candi (Matt) Greene-Hinton, Hollitte D. Greene IV and Christi L. Greene; daughter, Debra J. (Michael) Jones-Powell and their children, Brian and Meagan Jones. Jane is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.
Jane was the bookkeeper and secretary of H.J. Schrader and a former employee of Belmont Liquor. She was also a former member of the American Legion and First Presbyterian Church. She was a hard worker, but she loved a good time. She was usually dressed to the nines, hair fixed, nails done, make up on, and lots of bling. She was very outgoing and never knew a stranger. Jane enjoyed dancing, traveling, golfing and playing cards. She had a very distinguishable laugh and was often known as the “Laughing Lady.”
Funeral arrangements are by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. There will be no memorial service or visitation and the burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to your local food bank or food pantry.
Jane’s children would like to thank the entire staff of Blair Ridge Health Center (Trilogy), and Premier Hospice Services for their kindness and excellent care of Jane during the most challenging part of her life.
“Thank you to all who supported her through friendship and prayer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!