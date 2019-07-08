Jane Ellen Curry was born Feb. 15, 1953, in Kankakee, the daughter of Coy and Fleta (Creek) Lentz.
She was 66 years old when she passed from this life Friday (July 5, 2019).
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are her husband, Larry J. Curry, whom she married Nov. 10, 1972, in Bradley. She is also survived by two sons, Jason D. Curry (wife Andrea), of San Jose, Calif., and Timothy J. Curry (wife Martha), of Franklin, Ind. Also surviving are two grandsons, Titus P. Curry and Ezekiel V. Curry, both of Franklin, Ind.; one sister, Nancy Lentz, of Fairborn, Ohio; and numerous cousins.
Jane adored her husband, loved her family, and cherished her brothers and sisters in Christ.
She retired from Purdue University on May 1, 2013 after 18 years of service. Above all, she was a Christian who dedicated her life to teaching others the Gospel of Christ. She loved being a preacher’s wife, having home Bible studies and studies by telephone while she struggled with her cancer. Her passing is but a transition that she longed to make, and thought of it as going a “great adventure.” She now awaits the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him. (James 1:12)
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Adkins Funeral Home in Enon, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, also at the funeral home, with Jerry Curry officiating. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to “the members of the Bath Road Church of Christ, doctors and staff at Kettering Cancer Center and the Hospice of the Miami Valley.”
