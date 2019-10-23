Jan A. Residori, 73, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019).
He was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Louis and Lillian Residori.
Jan retired from Bunge Foods after 45 years of service.
He was an avid golfer and die-hard Cubs and Bears fan. He also enjoyed having a beer with friends.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Tonya (Ryan) O’Connor, of Bradley; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary (Jane) Residori, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Jared, Jenna and McKenna O’Connor; niece, Gina (Terry DeYoung), of Bourbonnais; nephew, Jeff (Amber) Residori, of Herscher; great-nephews, Max and Logan DeYoung; and great-nieces, Alysandra and Kennedy Residori.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private family service will be held.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
Please sign his online guestbook at jensenfuneralhome.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!