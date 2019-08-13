Jamin Harold Seabert, of the Branson West and Reeds Spring, Mo., area, departed this life Aug. 3, 2019, at the age of 41.
He was the son of James “Jim” and Carolyn “Sue” Seabert, born Jan. 26, 1978, in Kankakee.
Jamin had been a resident of Martinton, Watseka and Momence until two years ago, when he left Illinois to pursue his dream of living on Table Rock Lake. He had worked as a a Local 150 Heavy Equipment Operator in Illinois, transferring membership to Local 101 in Springfield, Mo. He became an active member of First Christian Church of Kimberling City, Mo., running the sound system for worship.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
Jamin, his wife, Kimberly Kae Seabert, and a son, Braeden Vincent Seabert, lost their lives in a tragic car accident in Springfield, Mo.
Survivors include his parents, James “Jim” and Carolyn “Sue” Seabert, of Branson West, Mo.; a son, Jakin Harold James Seabert; three daughters, Gracie Leanne Seabert, Kinzie Dakota Seabert and Abagail Faith Cyr; one sister, Stacey Ann Lareau, and her husband, Jason, of Beaverville; and may nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other family and countless friends.
A celebration of life, with memorial services, will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Church of Christ in Martinton. A memorial service took place earlier this month at First Christian Church of Kimberling City in Missouri, with Senior Pastor Kent Williams officiating.
Jamin attended Donovan School District school, was an EMT and firefighter on Martinton Fire Department and Iroquois Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service. Over the years, Jamin was employed with Norfolk & Southern Railroad, Union Pacific Railways, Whiteline Express, Reaper Trucking and Swift Transportation just to name a few.
He loved life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved the water and spent as much time as he could boating, swimming and fishing. Jamin loved hunting and firearms/target practice especially with his family.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!