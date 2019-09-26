Jamie Pepin-Martin, 40, of Conway, Ark., passed away Sept. 16, 2019, due to injuries sustained from a boating accident.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Jamie was born Oct. 12, 1978, at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan. She was a graduate of Kankakee High School. Jamie spent a majority of her life in Kankakee where she loved being outdoors, attending concerts and enjoying time with her children, grandchildren and grand kitties.
Surviving are her parents, Lori (Mark) Anderson and Stephanie Pepin; grandmother, Betty (Boyd) Hines; brother, Steve (Brandy) Pepin; her children, Melanie (Bryar) Lacey, Thomas Marek and Morgan Marek; granddaughters, Margaret Lacey and Erin Marek; niece, Allie Mailloux; great-niece, Bailee Muncy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Carol and Chuck Jackson, Armand Korstick and James Pepin.
A celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, 1480 West Court St., Kankakee. Private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis. Donations online can be submitted under the tribute page of ‘Carol Jackson/Jamie Pepin’ or mailed to Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, 1480 West Court St., Kankakee, IL 60901 in c/o Jamie Pepin-Martin Family.
