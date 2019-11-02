Jamie Lynn Neumann, 67, peacefully went to be with our lord and savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 28, 2019, from the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka, following a long battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 4, 1952, in Princeton, Ind., the daughter of James and Bettye (Brines) Cox. Jamie married Frederick Neumann on June 22, 1996, in Watseka. He survives.
Also surviving are two stepsons and their wives, Bradley and Jeanette Neumann, of Long Beach, Calif., and Brian and Rebecca Neumann, of Oconomowoc, Wis.; six grandchildren, Ethan, Benjamin, Evan and Luke, of Wisconsin, and Sydney and Jorja, of California; her brother, Keith (Diana), of Indiana; and her sister, Marsha, of Indiana. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents and grandparents.
Jamie grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from the University of Evansville. Most of her career was spent in human resources. She retired at the end of 2017 from Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Resident Home after more than 25 years as the director of human resources.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially liked playing games with the grandkids. Jamie loved spending time in northern Wisconsin where the family vacationed yearly. She especially liked watching the bald eagles soar overhead.
Jamie was a very active member of the First Christian Church in Watseka. She was especially involved with youth activities and the daycare.
She was a tremendous woman and will be missed by many, her family said. Jamie had a large, positive influence on the lives of many others.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the First Christian Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Ben Stone and Roy Johnson officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Iroquois Memorial Hospice, or Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
