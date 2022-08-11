Jamie Greenley

BOURBONNAIS — Jamie A. Greenley, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Aug. 8, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 22, 1953, in Fairbury, the daughter of James R. and Phyllis P. (Kuntz) Peters. Jamie married Floren “Dody” Greenley on July 18, 1981. He preceded her in death July 11, 1998.

Jamie retired from ComEd after 31 years of service. She had started as a student and worked her way up over the course of her career. She later attended Kankakee Community College and obtained her paralegal degree and worked for Jerry Shapiro from 2005 to 2007. Jamie served as past president of the Illinois State Paralegal, PDDGER of Kankakee Elks, and East District Secretary. She had volunteered at Riverside Medical Center. She was a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose.

