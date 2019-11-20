Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH MID TO LATE MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITY OF ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH THE 10 AM TO 11 AM HOUR. AREAS IMPACTED INCLUDE FROM WESTERN IROQUOIS AND KANKAKEE COUNTIES NORTHWARD THROUGH WESTERN WILL COUNTY, FAR WESTERN DUPAGE, KANE AND SOUTHWEST MCHENRY COUNTY. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED TO ENCOUNTER RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITY. SLOW DOWN, INCREASE FOLLOWING DISTANCE, AND USE LOW BEAMS WHILE DRIVING IN DENSE FOG.