James A. Witvoet Sr., 79, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Nov. 18, 2019) at his home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Hammond, Ind., the son of Gerrit and Alice (Van Der Wall) Witvoet. James married Beverley Robertson on Feb. 14, 1959, in Chicago.
James was a vegetable farmer until 1996 and a dealer of used farm machinery his entire life. His faith, family and friends were very important to him and he loved the Lord. He also enjoyed riding and raising horses.
Surviving are his wife, Beverley Witvoet, of St. Anne; daughter and son-in-law, Beverlee and Mark Abell, of California, and their children, Elizabeth Abell and Matthew Abell; son and daughter-in-law, Jim Jr. and Karie Witvoet, of St. Anne, and their children, Kristina Witvoet, Breanna Witvoet and James Witvoet III; son and daughter-in-law, Tom Sr. and Cheryl Witvoet, of Herscher, and children, TJ Witvoet, Matthew and Jessica Witvoet and their child, Molly Witvoet; and Adam and Kelsey Witvoet and their children, Landen, Alyssa and Wyatt Witvoet; daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Joe Wielgus, of Kankakee, and their children, Ashley and Aaron Boudreau and their children, Brayden and Brantley Boudreau, and Heather and Peter Erwert; one sister, Lena Sjoerdsma; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Gerrit and Mary Witvoet and Hugo Witvoet; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Albert and May Witvoet and Bill Witvoet; and one brother-in-law, Peter Sjoerdsma.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the First Reformed Church in Wichert. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. A luncheon will be served at the church following the interment.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International online at gideons.org.
