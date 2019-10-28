James H. Vaslie, 78, passed away Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Citizens Care in Dwight.
He was born in Chicago, the son of Arthur E. and Volberg C. (nee Carlson) Vaslie. His parents preceded him in death. Jim was the beloved husband of Jenine (nee Persenaire) Vaslie. She preceded him in death.
Jim was the loving father of Debbie (Pat) Daly and Julie Vaslie; cherished grandfather of Patrick (Marjorie), Sean, Tyler, Matthew, Michaela, Noah and Delaney; and great-grandfather of Olivia and Patrick; dear brother of the late Skip (Joyce) Vaslie; and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was a member of the Sheet Metal Worker’s Local 73. He was an avid bowler and fisherman.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Research.
