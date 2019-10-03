James Gary “JT” Truelove, 68, of Buckingham, passed away 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Karla Benedict Truelove, and two stepsons, Daiven and Danny Emling; as well as James’ five children, Kimberly Joan Truelove and her son, Devin Wilson Christopher Truelove, both from Mississippi, Michele Risko and her husband, Ian, of New York, James Henry Truelove, of Ogden, Daniel Edward Robert Truelove, of Florida, and Michael Jacob Truelove and his wife, Shannon, both of New York. James’ brothers and sisters include Barbara Anne Pileggi, of Florida, Karen Gayle Cousin, of Poughquag, N.Y., Deborah Truelove, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Tim Truelove, of Connecticut.
James was preceded in death by his father, James Henry Truelove; his mother, Barbara Larkin Truelove; his brothers, John and Guy D. Truelove; and his sister, Linda Joy Truelove.
James loved and was passionate about his children and grandson who all adored him. He was known for the exceptional quality, creativity and expediency in his line of work; he was quick-witted, enjoyed political conversations and loved reading “The Far Side” comic strip.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!