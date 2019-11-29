James Tilley, 42, of Brookport, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Old Du Quoin Cemetery in Du Quoin, with Bro. Gaylen Holden officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Mr. Tilley coached baseball, softball, basketball and hockey.
Surviving are his father, Ronnie Tilley and wife Tonja; mother, Debra Mulder; spouse of 20 years, Windy Tilley; twin daughters, Mary and Ashlee Tilley; sons, Braden and Gage Tilley; grandmother, JoAnn Tilley; two sisters, Tonya Mahaj and husband Mark, and Kristen Hartman; three brothers, Zach Tilley and wife Alex, Mark Mulder and wife Jen, Kenny Laymance and wife Jessica; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are by Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
