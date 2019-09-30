James M. “Sonny” Kincaid, 82, of Momence, passed away Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at his home.
He was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Quarrier, W.V., the son of Ramond and Mabel Turley Kincaid. Sonny married Cora Arlene Hodge on Oct. 21, 1959, in Lansing, W.V. She survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Deena and Tom Hackl, of Momence, Pam Kincaid, of San Francisco, Calif., and Tricia and Robert Mazur, of Momence. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Brad Hackl, Patrick (Dava) Hackl, Kai Ikehara, Kirsten Ikehara, Brayden Mazur (Alexis Hooper) and Kobey Mazur; two great-grandchildren, Cora Hackl and Silas Hackl; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda Payne, of St. Louis, Mo., and Connie and Lyle Garber, of Goshen, Ind.
Preceding him in death were his parents and two sisters, Doris Benoit and Iwana Yoder.
Sonny retired from the Ford Motor Company after 38 years of service.
He attended the First Baptist Church in Momence. He was a dedicated coach with the Momence Jr. Redskins for 12 years, He was a member of the Momence High School Football Chain Gang for 41 years. He received the Momence Citizen of the Year Award in 2014. He was an avid softball player and pitcher until he retired at 62 years of age. Sonny never met a stranger.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, until the 7 p.m. funeral services at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Private interment will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the Momence Jr. Redskins Association.
