MARTINTON — James “Jim” R. Seabert, 69, of Martinton, passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 23, 1951, in Streator, the son of Doris E. Mulhall and Harold N. Seabert.
Jim married Carolyn “Sue” Seabert on Dec. 13, 1969, at the Church of Christ in Bradley. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Stacey A. (Jason) Lareau, of Martinton; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Gail Seabert, of Dwight; two sisters, Gladys Zeller, of Florida, and Gloria (Bruce) Bossert, of Dwight; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his son and daughter-in-law, Jamin and Kim Seabert; one grandson, Braeden Seabert; his father and mother; his stepfather, John Joyce; and one brother, Robert Gall.
Mr. Seabert was a member of the Martinton Church of Christ.
He was the fire chief in Martinton for 16 years and served 30 years on the fire department. He was also on the Martinton Town Board for 16 years.
Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions, a private celebration of Jim’s life will be held.
The private celebration of life will be available to watch at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 on the Martinton Church of Christ Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to the Martinton Fire Protection District or to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!