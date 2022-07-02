James Scott

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility locally down to less than one quarter mile.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee, Iroquois, Southern Cook and
Eastern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — James Albert “Scotty” Scott, 79, of Harrison Township, Mich., passed away Tuesday (June 28, 2022), in Harrison Township.
He was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Huddy, Ky., the son of Joseph Scott and Alene Hill. His parents preceded him in death. James married Patricia Younce-Barker on Nov. 1, 2002, at Bethel Baptist Church in Roseville, Mich.
James served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965.
He had also worked at the U.S. Postal Service. He had retired.
James loved golfing and bowling. James enjoyed being around his family and doing various activities with them. He also loved traveling, especially to Hawaii.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia; children, Dawn (Steve) Baron, Ken (Mary) Scott and Sandi Conover; stepchildren, Chris Barker, Melissa (Bill) Champ, Leeann (Gary) McKinney and Missy (Steve) Schalm; 13 grandchildren, Adam, Katie, EmmaLi, Aliyah, Andrew, Jesse, Celia, Nathan, Greg, Royce, Tara, Chloe and Catherine; two great-grandsons; and a brother, David (Linda) Scott.
In addition to his parents, Joseph Scott and Alene Hill, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Scott; and sister, Sue Busby.
A time for visitation took place Friday in Michigan. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Mt. Clemens, Mich. Private burial will be at a later date in Clinton Grove Cemetery in Clinton Township, Mich. Deacon Dan Mallory of Bethel Baptist Church in Roseville, Mich., will officiate.