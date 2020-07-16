WATSEKA — James “Jim” H. Roberts, 85, of Watseka, passed away Monday (July 13, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Watseka, the son of Irvin and Virginia (Elson) Roberts. Jim married the love of his life, Gloria Anderson, at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, on May 31, 1958.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria; two daughters, Dawn (Rev. Jeff) Hammer, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Dr. Darlene Roberts, of Watseka; three grandchildren, Mindy (Justin) Cavaness, of Fairbury, Samantha (Scott) Hardman, of Pontiac, and Matthew (Rebecca) Hammer, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; 10 great-grandchildren, Tristin, Kevin, Gabbie, Hunter, Kaden, Alyssa, Isaiah, Luke, Matthew and Kayla; one brother, Seba Roberts; one sister, Lucille Hammersley; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Charles Roberts; and three sisters, Maybelle Laffoon, Beverly Eckstein and Ruth Leppard.
Mr. Roberts was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka and Watseka American Legion Post 23.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and had a great love for his country and the U.S. flag.
Jim worked as a mechanic at Watseka Ford for 48 years and enjoyed woodworking, traveling with Guy and Shirley, and was a lifelong Cubs fan. He was known for his great love for his wife Gloria and the sweet poetic notes he would write for her.
Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Private funeral services will be on Friday, July 17, with a public graveside service following at noon at G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka, with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to the family.
