KANKAKEE — James W. Ray, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at the Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee.
He was born March 21, 1949, the son of Calvin and Maggie Ray.
After graduating from Kankakee High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1967 to 1973.
James married Linda Kroll on April 21, 1968, in Chebanse. They divorced in 1990.
After the Navy, Jim started working at General Mills in Kankakee. This company went by many names while he was an employee there. He loved his job and had a lot of wonderful stories to tell about his friends and co-workers. He retired from BASF after 35 years.
He spent his free time watching old movies, admiring or working on old cars, doing yard work and laughing.
Surviving are his two daughters, Tammy (Tom) Anderson, of Denton, Texas, and Gena Ray, of Yorkville; one brother, Mark (Barbara) Ray, of Bradley; and his two nephews, Anthony (Janie) Ray and Adam Ray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bobby; and his ex-wife, Linda.
A private graveside service will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to The American Legion.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
