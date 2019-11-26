James E. Provancal, 87, of Morris, passed away Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was always the perfect gentleman and a loving family man.
James was born Jan. 19, 1932, in Kankakee, the son of Elmer and Alice (Ferris) Provancal and a resident of Morris since 1966. His parents preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School Kankakee, class of 1950.
Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War 1951 to 1954.
On June 16, 1956, he married the love of his life, Irene Petges, of Lockport.
He retired from McGrath Office Equipment in 1995 following 30 years of dedicated service. Jim was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Morris, serving his church as lector, parish council member and Teen Youth Ministry leader. He was also a member of the Morris American Legion Post 294, the Knights of Columbus Council 845 and Morris Rotary Club, including a term as president. In addition, he volunteered his time in support of many local civic activities.
Jim enjoyed playing Euchre with his family, golfing and having lunch with his friends and tending to his birds.
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Irene (Petges) Provancal, of Morris; his children, Steve (Laurie) Provancal, of Elmhurst, Jeanne (Rich) Solitare, of Dallas, Texas, Kathy (Lee) Warner, of McCalla, Ala., and Sue Lock, of Morris; his grandchildren, Laura, Maria, Matthew, Becca, Jackie, Ellen, J.T., Jim, Anna and Michael; step-grandson Hayden; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and J.J. and one soon to arrive; and his sister, Mary Alice (Charles) Denault, of Kankakee; as well as three nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael; and a granddaughter, Jennifer.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive) Morris. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 E. Jackson St., Morris, until the 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Morris.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception School or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
