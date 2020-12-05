WATSEKA — James W. Pence, 84, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at the Iroquois Memorial Resident Home in Watseka.
Jim was born March 3, 1936, in Watseka, the son of Earl and Gertrude (Troup) Pence. They preceded him in death. Jim married Lucille Deno on May 25, 1957, in Goodland, Ind. She preceded him in death March 3, 2020.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Merwin Pence; and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Pence.
Surviving are four children, Terry (Rhonda) Pence, of Watseka, Lynette (Rich) Moyer, of Watseka, Mike (Phyllis) Pence, of Marshall, and Scott (Kelly) Pence, of Bourbonnais; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Wanda Pence, of Clarksville, Ind.; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, the Watseka Lions Club and the Watseka Elks Club.
Jim and Lucille started Pence Oil Company in 1965 out of their home. They retired in 2005 and enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing. They loved spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private visitation and funeral Mass will be Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, Watseka Lions Club or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
