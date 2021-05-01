James Palinski

BONFIELD — James M. Palinski, 71, of Bonfield, passed away Monday (April 26, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 11, 1949, in Kankakee, the son of Leonard and Violet (Francisco) Palinski. He married Laurie Denault on July 17, 1976, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
He was a retired employee of Lang Auto Parts/Bumper to Bumper.
James was a loving husband, dad and grandpa.
He was a member of Kankakee Area Stargazers.
James was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Goodrich.
Surviving are his wife, Laurie Palinski; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Stephen Palinski, of Kankakee, and Andy and Lindsey Duhon-Palinski, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Kaitlin, Sydney and Carter; one sister, Barb Brown, of Bonfield; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Joe and Cindy Palinski, of Bourbonnais, Lee Palinski and Dawn White, of Limestone, Bob and Linda Palinski, of Crete, and Ray Palinski, of Bradley; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one daughter-in-law, Melissa Palinski.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Sacred Heart Church, Goodrich, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in L’Erable.
Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
