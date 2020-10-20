James Orlos, 73, of Manteno, passed way Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, until the 7 p.m. service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.
Updated: October 20, 2020 @ 5:47 am
