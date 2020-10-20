Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.