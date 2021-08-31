RINGGOLD, Ga. — James “Jim” Meredith Morris passed away Aug. 23, 2021, in Ooltewah, Tenn.
Jim was born in Benton, to parents John Marion Morris and Hazel Marie Morris, on Oct. 27, 1936.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Jim relocated to Chicago, and then Kankakee County, where he resided for 32 years, working at Kankakee Roper and raising a family.
He spent the remainder of his life in Ringgold, Ga.
Jim was known by all who knew him as a devoted family man with an infectiously vibrant spirit. He was kind, compassionate and sincere — traits that were hallmarks of his personality and drew people to him throughout his life. He had an enduring love for those around him and saw the best in everyone.
Adventurous and active throughout his life, at the age of 62, he completed a 583-mile bike trip from Ringgold, Ga., to Bradley, with his grandson, as a tribute to his late friend who shared his passion for cycling.
An avid storyteller, Jim loved to make people laugh and share his fantastic life with those around him. It was a rare occasion for him to get through one of his tried-and-true jokes and personal anecdotes without bursting into laughter, so much so that most remember the joy and laughter they shared with Jim more than the jokes themselves. He was humble and gracious, but if a person ever challenged him to a game of bowling, they should have been prepared to lose miserably.
Jim taught his family and friends to live fully, to love uninhibitedly, and to treat everyone with tolerance and respect.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 54 years, Hilda Ann Morris; parents, John Marion Morris and Hazel Marie Morris; sister, Janette Winemiller; brother, Eugene Morris; nephews, Johnnie “Butch” Morris and James Morris; sister-in-law, Dolores Morris; and son-in-law, Roy Williams.
Surviving are his brother, Johney Morris, of Bradley; three daughters, Janette Renee Williams, of Bradley, Kelly Miller and her husband David Miller, of Georgetown, Ky., and Valerie Morris Evans and her husband Matthew Evans, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Ian Williams and his wife Julie Williams, Amanda Williams (Matt Oehmig), Hannah Williams, Chelsea Morris (Joseph Carrick), Kyle Miller and Sara Miller; one great-grandchild, William Matthew Moses Carrick; nieces, Annette Clyden and April Morales; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.