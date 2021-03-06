RED WING, Minn. — James Michael “Mike” Stafford, 71, of Red Wing, Minn., and formerly of Momence, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, at NC Little Hospice in Edina, Minn.
There will be no visitation. Mike donated his body to scientific study at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Mike was born Aug. 8, 1949, in Chicago, the son of Irving and Beulah Stafford.
He worked as a wholesale floral broker in St. Paul, Minn., and for BIC Graphic in Red Wing, Minn.
Mike served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Vietnam War veteran.
Surviving are a brother, Carl Best, of Peoria; a sister, Janet Cadwallader, of Sun City, Ariz.; his dear friends, Paul and Mary Perron, of Roseville, Minn., and Phil and Sheila Ochs, of Eagan, Minn.
Preceding him in death were his parents, one sister, one niece, one nephew and one great-nephew.
Mike enjoyed photographing wildlife, watching sports and collecting model trains. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.