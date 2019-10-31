James Mahlum Jr. passed away Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019).
He was born Feb. 8, 1960, in Chicago. James lived in and raised his family in the Kankakee County area.
Jim died from complications from stage four pancreatic cancer at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Evetta; and children: daughters, Heather Mahlum and Stephanie La Cognata (David), and sons, Kodi Meyer, Dakota Meyer and James Mahlum III; stepmother, Kathy Mahlum; siblings, Paula Horn (Kristin), Christine Hill (Dave), Jennifer Cooper (Gary), Cheryl Schell (Bob), Michelle Deen (Tim), John Stock (Tammi), and Bobby Snyder (Wendy); grandchildren, Clara Hollendoner (Ryan), Carrie Cannon and Jewell Horn.
Preceding him in death were his father, James Mahlum Sr.; mothers, Sharon Busse and Ramona Mahlum; and daughter, Holli Cannon (Mahlum)
A memorial service will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.
(Pd)
