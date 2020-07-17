BOURBONNAIS — James “Larry” Robinson, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 20, 1948, in Red Bay, Ala., the son of James Relton and Elah Mae (Finch) Robinson. Larry married Barb Wrye on Aug. 25, 1967, at the Fourth Avenue Baptist Church in Kankakee.
Larry retired from Gould Battery in Kankakee. He was president of the Local IBEW through Gould Battery. Larry loved sports and was an avid Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially babysitting and spoiling his grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Vietnam.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Barb Robinson, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Christine Robinson, of Crescent City; three daughters, Christy Robinson, of Bourbonnais, Angie Robinson and fiancé Jude Niba, of Bourbonnais, and Tammy Robinson, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Camden Robinson, Amanda Robinson, Zayden Niba, Zander Niba and Zola Niba; one sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Wayne Patterson, of Bourbonnais; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, William “Ray” and Mary Robinson, of Bradley, Terry Robinson, of Aroma Park, and Jerry and Jackie Robinson, of Kankakee; dear family friends, Butch and Sharon Gero and Kristine and Fred Lafine, all of Bradley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
